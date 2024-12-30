Tiger Woods’ and Rory McIlroy’s new golf league is heading to Sky

Sky has secured a two-year deal to bring Tiger Woods’ and Rory McIlroy’s TGL golf league to viewers in the UK & Ireland.

The exclusive deal also covers Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy and will see the broadcaster cover every match, including the Semifinals and the Best-of-3 Finals.

TGL, which gets underway on 7 January 2025 live from the custom-built SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, fuses golf technology and innovation on an unprecedented scale.

The competition features six teams of golf stars in a season-long competition finishing on 25 March, where teams will face off in two-hour matches across 15 custom-designed holes in a hybrid of virtual and real-life action, giving fans the opportunity to watch the best players in the world in a new and engaging way.

Jason Wessely, Director of Golf, Sky Sports said: “TGL is such an exciting and innovative new format that both existing and new golf fans can enjoy, and we’re delighted to be part of the TGL journey from the start, bringing fans even closer to some of the greatest golf stars.

“We’re looking forward to working with TGL to make the tournament a truly entertaining viewing experience and are delighted to welcome TGL to Sky Sports, the home of golf.”

Mike McCarley, CEO and Founder, TMRW Sports added: “As the media home of golf in the U.K. and Ireland, Sky Sports is the ideal home for TGL to reach fans who are accustomed to turning to Sky to find the best golfers in the world on Sky Sports platforms across Europe.

“With five TGL golfers across four teams from the U.K. and Ireland, golf fans will have local players to watch and new teams to follow in this fast-paced version of golf that is rooted in the traditions the game.”