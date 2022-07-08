Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising heads to consoles and PC later this year

The Cobra Kai saga continues with Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising which releases later this year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Set 30 years after the events of The Karate Kid, the Cobra Kai series sees original stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence alongside a new generation of karate students who find themselves fighting old rivalries.

In Dojos Rising the players must pick which of the show’s dojo’s they represent – Eagle Fang, Cobra Kai, or Miyagi-Do? That choice begins the journey, but then it’s up to you to recruit the most powerful team as you master your fighting style and battle to solidify your dojo’s legacy as the All Valley Karate Grand Champion!

Key Features

Jump into Story Mode and immerse yourself in an exciting new storyline that will have you fighting your way to the All Valley Tournament, or play Cobra Classics and relive epic moments from the show.

Select Your Dojo, Build Your Strength: Choose from Eagle Fang, Cobra Kai or Miyagi-Do dojos, and increase your skills by collecting chi and coins. Recruit and train new members to become the most powerful dojo and seal your destiny as the Grand Champion of the All Valley Tournament.

28 Playable Characters: Play as your favourite characters from the show’s expansive roster, and use their special abilities and skills on your path to victory!

Online VS. Tournament: Jump into online Tournament mode and compete in the All Valley Tournament. Fight your way to secure your legacy as the ultimate champion.

Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising is developed by Flux Games and published by GameMill Entertainment. For all the latest updates on the game, visit PlayCobraKai.com.