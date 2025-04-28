Comcast Advertising expands international business

Comcast’s advertising business has announced an expansion of its international business to “better align with the evolving needs of global clients and streamline media buying for advertisers across its portfolio of premium inventory.”

The business, Comcast Advertising, will sell the media solutions previously offered by AudienceXpress, and work with premium publishers across the US, UK, and Europe, including fellow Comcast brands NBCUniversal and Sky.

Powered by FreeWheel – Comcast’s global technology platform – these solutions will allow advertisers to run multi-market, multi-screen campaigns across linear and streaming platforms.

Campaigns can be targeted by audience or geography and will draw upon the latest available tools to deliver and measure full-funnel results.

The team will be headed by Thomas Bremond, former SVP & CRO, International for FreeWheel, who will take on a new role of Managing Director, Comcast Advertising, International.

“This evolution of our brands signifies our mission to continually strengthen the advertising ecosystem and simplify our clients’ experience,” said Bremond.

“In particular, these moves will empower greater collaboration across Comcast, including Comcast Advertising, NBCUniversal, and Sky, which will unlock easy access to powerful solutions using some of the most premium content in the world, at scale.”

James Rooke, President, Comcast Advertising, added: “Our goal is to give advertisers what they have been asking for — the ability to access premium video more efficiently and cohesively, using the most innovative technology and performance-driven solutions in the industry,

“In the US, the launch of the Universal Ads platform earlier this year is one example of this. We are excited to talk with advertisers about this new scaled opportunity to easily access the premium video category across the globe.”