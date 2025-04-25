Hammer’s Quatermass Xperiment is getting a new 4K release

A brand-new 4K restoration of Hammer Films’ The Quatermass Xperiment is making its worldwide debut on June 9th and can be pre-ordered from HammerFilms.com.

Part of the studio’s Limited Edition Collector’s range, the release marks the first time the film has been released on 4K UHD and Blu-ray in the UK.

Created by the legendary Nigel Kneale and directed by Val Guest, the film follows the journey of an astronaut who crash lands to Earth only to be transformed into something far from human.

As the man’s body mutates into a monstrous creature, his desperate attempts to control his violent urges become increasingly futile.

With the authorities and scientists racing to understand what has happened, the terrifying consequences of space exploration unfold, leading to a race against time to prevent a full-scale catastrophe.

The Quatermass Xperiment is a tense, suspenseful tale of scientific ambition gone awry, blending horror and science fiction.

Hammer says the film has been “meticulously restored from original film elements” and that the new edition “delivers exceptional clarity and contrast, bringing out the full impact of the film’s eerie atmosphere and striking cinematography — carefully preserving its original tone and texture.”



The Quatermass Xperiment Collector’s Edition includes: