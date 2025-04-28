Brenda Blethyn to lead Channel 4’s new A Woman of Substance series

Filming is underway on a new adaptation of Barbara Taylor Bradford’s iconic novel, A Woman of Substance, which will air on Channel 4.

The story follows Emma Harte at two points in her life – as a successful business woman, played by Brenda Blethyn – and as a housemaid in her earlier years, played by Jessica Reynolds.

A rags-to-riches tale of women through the 20th century, the story sees Emma defying the expectations of society, challenging the roles she’s given, smashing glass ceilings, and never, ever deviating from her masterplan: Get to the top. Whatever it takes.

The eight-part series is being produced by The Forge Entertainment with scripts by Katherine Jakeways and Roanne Bardsley.

It will be Channel 4’s second adaptation of the novel; the Emmy-nominated original first aired in 1984 and starred Deborah Kerr and Jenny Seagrove as Emma.

The broadcaster is pitching the new series as a “re-imagining” of the multi-million bestselling novel.

Brenda Blethyn said: “I’m overjoyed to be taking on this iconic role, in the footsteps of the great Deborah Kerr. As a fan of Barbara Taylor Bradford, it is an unmissable opportunity to play the fierce Emma Harte.”

Jessica Reynolds added: “To be a part of A Woman of Substance and to step into the shoes of Emma is an absolute dream for me. The team and cast we have behind this are truly inspiring and I’m so excited to bring the stunning scripts and this great piece of literature to the screen.”

The cast also includes Emmett J Scanlan as Adam Fairley, Lydia Leonard as Olivia Wainwright, Leanne Best as Adele Fairley, Ewan Horrocks as Edwin Fairley, Harry Cadby as Gerald Fairley, Will Mellor as Jack Harte, BAFTA-winning Lenny Rush as Frank Harte, Niall Wright as Mac, Robert Wilfort as Murgatroyd, Toby Regbo as Jim Fairley, Hiftu Quasem as Priya Chandra, Sophie Bould as Elizabeth Harte and Georgina Sadler as Polly.

Rebecca Holdsworth, Commissioning Editor, Drama at Channel 4 said: “Attracting an ensemble cast of this quality is testament to Katherine and Roanne’s exceptional scripts.

“We are so excited to be bringing this fresh, sexy and bold adaptation of an iconic book to Channel 4.”

A Woman of Substance will be distributed internationally by Banijay Rights.