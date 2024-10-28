Criterion Collection to hold 40th anniversary 4K UHD and Blu-ray sale

The Criterion Collection is marking its 40th anniversary with a 4K UHD and Blu-ray sale and a special screening of Tom Cruise’s Risky Business.

Valued by film fans, the label presents presents a library of important classic and contemporary films from around the world state-of-the-art restorations alongside award-winning, original supplements.

Offering savings of 40% off the regular selling price, the Criterion Collection Anniversary Sale will be available at HMV, Amazon and other retailers throughout November.

The anniversary tie-in screening of Risky Business takes place at 6.30pm on Tuesday 5th November at London’s Picturehouse Central and will include an evening of fun and celebration, with photo opportunities, on the spot prizes and a take-home Criterion goody bag.

Tickets available at Picturehouses.com