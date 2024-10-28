Apple reveals updated iMac line-up

Image: Apple

Apple has unveiled a new line-up of iMac desktop computers which include its in-house M4 chip and Apple Intelligence (its artificial intelligence feature which launches today), and a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display.

Available in a range of colours, the device has a starting price of £1,299 for a model offering an 8-core CPU, an 8-core GPU, 16GB of unified memory configurable up to 24GB, 256GB SSD configurable up to 1TB, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse or Magic Trackpad.

A second option, featuring a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU and features 16GB of unified memory configurable up to 32GB, 256GB SSD configurable up to 2TB, four Thunderbolt 4 ports, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and Magic Mouse or Magic Trackpad, starts at £1,499.

Both models are available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver.

The new iMac is available to pre-order today, with availability beginning Friday, November 8.

John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, said: “iMac is beloved by millions of users, from families at home to entrepreneurs hard at work.

“With the incredible features of Apple Intelligence and the powerful performance of Apple silicon, the new iMac changes the game once again.

“With M4 and Apple Intelligence, gorgeous new colours that pop in any space, an advanced 12MP Centre Stage camera, and a new nano-texture glass display option, it’s a whole new era for iMac.”