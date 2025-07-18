Dangerous Animals gets digital and disc release dates

Vertigo Releasing is bringing Sean Byrne’s Dangerous Animals to digital stores on July 25th ahead of a physical release in September.

Starring Jai Courtney, Hassie Harrison and Josh Heuston, the film follows rebellious surfer Zephyr who finds herself held captive on a shark-obsessed serial killer’s boat in the middle of the ocean.

Racing against time, she must figure out a way to escape before he carries out a ritualistic feeding to the sharks below.

The film world premiered at the Directors’ Fortnight section of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival to both critical and popular acclaim, before getting its UK and Ireland cinema release on June 6th.

Vertigo will release the film through all major digital stores on 25th July, followed by a DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K HDR release on September 8th.

