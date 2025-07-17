Openreach to use recycled plastic in new ONT casings

Openreach says it expects to remove 100 tonnes of plastic from its supply chain by incorporating recycled plastic in the casings of the wall-mounted terminals which connect customers to its full-fibre network.

Performing a similar to task to a modem, the Optical Network Terminals (ONT) are fitted in every property which signs up to a full-fibre broadband package.

Last year Openreach’s engineers installed around two million of the devices and the company expects to install even more this year as increasing numbers of customers make the switch to full-fibre.

From this summer the ONTs fitted will feature casings made from 85 per cent recycled plastic, a move which supports Openreach’s commitment to reach net zero emissions in its operations by 2031.

The company has also worked with Nokia to reduce the amount of cardboard packaging that ONTs arrive in by 30 per cent, allowing 40 per cent more to be delivered in every shipping container.

Openreach is now looking to adopt the ‘greener’ packaging with other suppliers.

Abby Chicken, Head of Sustainability for Openreach, said: “Our mission – to build the UK’s best full fibre future – will deliver a more sustainable, reliable network and serve as the digital platform for a greener economy.

“We recognise the environmental impact of building that future, and that’s why we’re committed to using fewer materials and reducing waste. Our new recycled fibre kit is a big step forward, removing 100 tonnes of new plastic from our supply chain every year.”

Dirk Verhaegen, head of Fixed Networks Broadband Devices at Nokia, added: “Openreach’s ‘Let’s reach zero’ strategy is a great initiative that we are excited to be a part of.

“Together, we were able to design an ONT that drastically reduces the amount of plastics used to manufacture the product. We’ve also taken an active role in redesigning our packaging, ensuring it uses 100% recyclable materials and is more compact and efficient, helping to cut shipping CO2 emissions by 60%.

“We commend Openreach for its ongoing commitment toward creating a sustainable future and finding new ways to reduce the materials and waste of the technology they deploy,”