The Man In The White Suit to get a 4K Collector’s Edition release

A newly restored version of the Alec Guinness classic The Man In The White Suit is being released as a 4K UHD Collector’s Edition on September 15th.

Part of Studiocanal’s Vintage Classics range, the 2-disc release will feature a 64-page booklet, A2 poster of the original artwork, plus a host of extras.

The classic comedy was directed by Alexander Mackendrick and stars Guinness as Sidney Stratton, a humble inventor who develops a fabric which never gets dirty or wears out.

This would seem to be a boon for mankind, but the established garment manufacturers don’t see it that way and quickly try to suppress his invention.

Nevertheless, Sidney is determined to put his work on the market, forcing the clothing bigwigs to resort to more desperate measures…

Also starring Joan Greenwood, Cecil Parker and Michael Gough, the film was nominated for Best Film and Best British Film at the BAFTAs, and for Best Screenplay at the Oscars.

Extras

Matthew Sweet on The Man in The White Suit

Extract from BEHP audio interview with Bernard Gribble

Revisiting The Man in The White Suit

Audio Commentary by Film Historian Dr. Dean Brandum

Behind the Scenes stills gallery

Original Trailer

About the Restoration

Studiocanal says the film was restored in 4K from a second-generation nitrate duplication positive which was “very likely” made from the original negative and acquired by the BFI in 1955.

The restoration involved extensive stabilisation, deflicker, correction of kicks and warps and extensive manual and semi-automated clean-up to fix scratches and dirt before the feature was graded in Ultra High Definition in HDR with Dolby Vision.