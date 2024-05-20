Dara Ó Briain to explore the Sun in new Channel 5 series 

Following the success of last year’s Wonders of the Moon, Dara Ó Briain is returning to Channel 5 with a new 2-part series exploring the Sun.

Hailing from BBC Studios’ Science Unit and Krempelwood, Wonders of the Sun with Dara Ó Briain will see the comedian and amateur astronomer take in the rarest of solar events – a total solar eclipse.

Audiences will also follow Ó Briain as he meets with solar experts at the forefront of their fields – from medical researchers to astronauts – and talks to scientists figuring out how to protect the Earth from solar superstorms.

Dara Ó Briain said: “I am thrilled to bring you these documentaries about the Sun, and how it both created us and will ultimately destroy us.

“Along the way, we see incredible things: including my first ever total solar eclipse, Nasa mission control in Houston, and the core of the world’s largest Nuclear fusion reactor. We learn how it all began, and how it will all end. I mean what more can we show you?!”

Denise Seneviratne, Commissioning Editor, Non-Scripted UK Originals, Channel 5 said: “Wonders of the Moon was such a joy to bring to Channel 5 and there is no better person to help explore our nearest star than Dara Ó Brian.

“As the recent incredible Northern Lights display across the UK last week demonstrated, the Sun can be powerful and unpredictable! This will take us on a truly illuminating adventure that will shed light on how the Sun shapes our existence”.