David Oyelowo stars in new trailer for Taylor Sheridan’s Lawmen: Bass Reeves

David Oyelewo as Bass Reeves in Lawmen: Bass Reeves streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+

Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming new Paramount+ series, starring David Oyelowo, Donald Sutherland and Dennis Quaid, has a new trailer.

Streaming in the UK and Ireland on November 5th, the series also stars Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, and Barry Pepper.

Other cast members include Shea Whigham, Garrett Hedlund, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Grantham Coleman, Tosin Morohunfola, Dale Dickey, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Margot Bingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley and Bill Dawes.

The anthology series promises to bring the legendary lawman and outlaws of the Wild West to life.

In the debut season, Oyelowo plays Bass Reeves, known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, who worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes Yellowstone and its spin-offs 1923 and 1883, plus Special Ops: Lioness.