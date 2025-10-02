New David Tennant Doctor Who audio story is heading to vinyl

David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor is set to return for a new audio adventure being released by the BBC’s Demon Records in support of the Record Store Day’s Black Friday event.

Written by Dan Abnett and read by Tennant, The Last Voyage is being presented on 2LP Translucent Yellow Vinyl in a widespine sleeve with illustrated inner sleeves.

Official Synopsis:

The TARDIS materialises aboard a pioneering space cruiser travelling from Earth to the planet Eternity.

When the passengers and crew suddenly disappear, the Doctor and flight attendant Sugar must stop the ship from crash-landing.

But something awful awaits them on Eternity…

Doctor Who The Last Voyage will be released on November 28th and will be available in “extremely limited” numbers.