BBC One orders three more series of The Graham Norton Show

Image Credit: BBC/So Television/The Graham Norton Show/Christopher Baines

The Graham Norton Show has been renewed for three more series, with the first under the new deal set to air in 2026.

Hailing from ITV Studios’ So Television, the series first debuted in 2007 and remains a strong ratings performer with its latest series averaging 2.9 million per episode across the run.

The new runs will all air on iPlayer and BBC One – the show’s home since it moved channels in 2009.

In addition with being a hit with viewers, The Graham Norton Show has won multiple accolades at the BAFTA TV Awards, National Television Awards, British Comedy Awards, and RTS Television Awards.

Norton said: “Getting to host my own chat show is a huge pleasure as well as a privilege. I’m thrilled that the BBC are allowing me to continue for another three years.

“The whole team is looking forward to bringing the world’s brightest stars into the homes of the great British public!”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment, commented: “We are thrilled that The Graham Norton Show will remain a flagship part of the BBC’s entertainment offering for another three series.

“Graham sets the gold standard for celebrity interviews and continues to attract the best global talent to his sofa, it’s no wonder that the show remains so beloved by our audiences.”

Graham Stuart, Managing Director So Television, added: “We began the Norton Talk Show journey in 1998 and have never felt like stopping. So happy the BBC feel the same way.”