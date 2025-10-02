Disney+ sets date for Hulu roll-out

Disney has confirmed that its international roll-out of the Hulu brand will start on October 8th.

As previously announced, the brand will replace the current Star ‘tile’ or section in the Disney+ app which houses content from outside the studio’s Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic brands.

Current offerings include conspiracy thriller Paradise, Rivals and Only Murders in the Building.

Within the US Hulu was a standalone streaming service but is being fully integrated into Disney+ app to match the international service.

The Disney+ app will also see some changes to its wider user interface and experience including “design and navigation enhancements” which offer “a more dynamic and intuitive experience.”