DC’s The Flash series is coming to ITVX in June 

The first seven seasons of DC superhero series The Flash are coming to streaming service ITVX on June 13th.

Starring Grant Guston, Candice Patton, Tom Cavanagh and Jesse L. Martin, the series follows investigator Barry Allen (Guston) who, after being struck by lightning, awakens from a nine-month coma to discover he has the gift of super speed.

Teaming up with S.T.A.R. Labs, Barry becomes The Flash, the Fastest Man Alive, and embarks on a mission to protect his city with the help of his friends.

The show, which launched in 2014 and ended last year after nine seasons, is a spin-off of Arrow which is already available on ITVX.

Available on smart TVs, mobiles and streaming devices from Apple, Roku and Amazon, ITVX is a free, advert-supported streaming service providing catch-up access to ITV shows plus access to a growing collection of films and series from the broadcaster’s own archives and beyond.

An optional ‘premium’ subscription tier removes the adverts and also gives access to content from BritBox and the Studiocanal Presents streaming service.