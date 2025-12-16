de Gaulle’s WW2 to be chronicled in new 2-part film  

Image © 2026 Pathé Films – TF1 Films Production – Belvédère – Ness Films – Beside Productions – Auvergne Rhône Alpes Cinéma

A new two-part look at World War II through the eyes of General Charles de Gaulle and his Free French Forces is heading to cinemas next year.

Released by Pathé films, De Gaulle: Tilting Iron will debut in cinemas on 10 June 2026 with De Gaulle: The Sovereign Edge arriving on 3 July 2026.

Synopsis:

June, 1940. France collapses and signs the armistice. In the midst of the chaos, one man refuses to give up. Alone against the odds, this unknown general flees to London to save what remains of freedom.

Without an army, without backing, without hope. But with one irrational conviction – France, his France, has not laid down arms. Taking the ultimate gamble, he seeks to convince the world that the battle for France is neither over, nor lost.

Reality, however, is unyielding and seems determined to prove him wrong.

Yet, little by little, resistance fighters, rebellious students and determined soldiers rise up in England, France and Africa to join the cause. Their faith, audacity and thirst for freedom defy what history seemed to have written in advance.

Simon Abkarian stars as de Gaulle with Simon Russell Beale as Winston Churchill.

Director Antonin Baudry said: “I often wondered what kind of person it took to refuse to surrender in 1940 — to disobey their own government while devoting their life to France.

“Few people can do that. I became fascinated by them, so much so that I wanted to make not one film, but two.”