Decathlon to launch ‘immersive shopping’ app for Apple Vision Pro

Sports retailer Decathlon says it will offer an “immersive shopping experience” on Apple’s new Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

The firm is launching a new app for the device which will enable customers to view, choose, and buy their new products – including seeing them in 3D in their personal environment.

Available in the US from February 2nd, the app will also propose a selection of outdoor and cycling products designed to accompany people’s outdoors adventures.

Chief Executive Officer, Barbara Martin Coppola, said: “We are thrilled to be proposing such a unique and immersive experience to our customers on the Apple Vision Pro.

“We’re going one step further in our commitment to innovating the world of modern sport. Customers can step inside our tents or check out our new bikes in 3D from the comfort of their own home – a revolution in the shopping experience.

“What comes next is bound to be exceptional, as we continue to accompany people in their sporting experiences in new and exciting ways.”