Disney+ announces £1.99 first month special offer for new customers

Disney+ has announced a special offer for new and selected returning customers of £1.99 for the first month, followed by the regular price of £7.99.

The deal is part of the previously announced Disney+ Day celebrations which will see subscribers get breaking news, first looks, new trailers, exclusive clips, and appearances from Disney+ creators and stars.

The inaugural event will take place on Friday, November 12th and will coincide with the launch of several new series and films on the platform, including Jungle Cruise, Home Sweet Home Alone, a special celebrating the origins and legacy of Star Wars’ legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett, and the streaming premiere of Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.

Other highlights include a new short from The Simpsons that pays tribute to Disney+’s marquee brands and a special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ with “an exciting look towards the future.”

“Since launching two years ago, Disney+ has captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences around the world with its best-in-class originals and robust library of beloved films and series,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.

“With Disney+ Day, we are creating an unparalleled experience for our subscribers as only The Walt Disney Company can.”