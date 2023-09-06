Disney+ announces £1.99 per month deal ahead of November’s price hike

Disney+ is running a time limited offer of £1.99 per month for three months which is open to both new and returning customers.

Currently priced at £7.99 per month, the service is the exclusive streaming home to the studio’s biggest movies and series, including the latest instalments from the Star Wars and Marvel universes.

Last month it revealed plans to remove all 4K and Dolby Atmos content from its £7.99 plan as of November, with the highest quality sound and picture only available to customers subscribing to a new £10.99 per month premium plan.

When the service launched in the UK in 2020 it had only a single plan costing £5.99 per month which offered all content in the very best quality.

The latest change to its prices means those wanting to retain access to 4K versions of the service’s content will be paying almost double the original launch price.

In addition to the new premium plan, November sees the introduction of a cheaper plan which will show adverts within films and programmes.

The new special offer is available at disneyplus.com.