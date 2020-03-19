Disney+ confirms schedule for Star Wars series ahead of UK launch

Star Wars fans will be able to watch the first two episodes from each of the franchise’s spin-off shows, The Mandalorian and The Clone Wars, when Disney+ launches next week.

Episode 3 of The Mandalorian will then follow on Friday 27th March with new episodes arriving weekly.

Fans of The Clone Wars will able to enjoy two new episodes of the show’s final season every Friday until 17th April after which one episode will be released weekly, in line with the US.

The streaming service says this will “ensure fans can watch together around the world.”

Disney+ is the new streaming home of Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and Disney films and shows and launches on March 24th.

Priced £5.99 or £59.99 per year in the UK, the service will be available on iOS and Android mobiles, on selected Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast, Apple TV and Roku streaming sticks.

A special pre-launch price of £49.99 is available until March 23rd.