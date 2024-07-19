Disney+ joins LG’s in-car entertainment platform

Disney+ is now available on LG’s in-car entertainment platform in South Korea and is scheduled to roll out globally over the coming months.

Known as the ‘LG Automotive Content Platform powered by webOS’, the system is used by multiple car manufacturers, including Kia and Hyundai, to bring in-car entertainment to passengers.

The Disney+ line-up varies by country but includes Shogun, Doctor Who (outside the UK), plus the ever-expanding Star Wars and Marvel franchises.

“Disney+ enriches and enlarges the lineup of premium content services accessible on LG’s automotive content platform,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions Company.

“In addition to expanding the content ecosystem on LG ACP powered by webOS, we will continue to introduce unique software solutions that enhance the in-car experience in exciting, new ways.”