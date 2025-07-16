Kia’s new European cars to feature in-car entertainment from LG

Car manufacturer Kia is to deploy LG’s in-car entertainment system in its latest European models, starting with the EV3 and expanding to the EV4, EV5 and New Sportage.

The Automotive Content Platform (ACP) runs on the same webOS system which powers LG’s Smart TVs and offers drivers and passengers easy access to a wide choice of streamed content on the vehicle’s infotainment display.

Apps supporting the platform include Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, and LG Channels, with Rakuten TV and Napster set to join later this year.

LG says video content is only available when the vehicle is parked and that the system adheres to safety regulations.

“By bringing the webOS Automotive Content Platform to Kia’s European model lineup, we are making it easy for people to enjoy their favorite content wherever they go,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of the LG Vehicle Solution Company.

“LG remains committed to enhancing partnerships and expanding our content ecosystem to deliver premium in-vehicle entertainment and next-level connectivity.”