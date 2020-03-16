Disney+ names O2 as exclusive UK mobile partner

O2 pay monthly customers are getting six months free access to Disney+, the new streaming home of Marvel’s Avengers, Star Wars and Disney output.

The network has beaten off competition from rivals to become the exclusive UK mobile partner and will be offering new and upgrading customers full access to the new service’s library of 500 films and 350 series when it launches next week.

Mark Evans, CEO of O2, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Disney to bring these incredible shows and movies to our customers, demonstrating that there are more reasons than ever to join the UK’s No.1 network.”

Jan Koeppen, President, The Walt Disney Company EMEA added: We’re delighted to work with the award-winning mobile network O2 on the UK launch of Disney+, which represents a new chapter in the way Disney delivers our timeless stories to fans.”