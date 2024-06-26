Dune: Part Two leads UK’s bestselling film chart for eighth week 

Dune: Part Two is now enjoying its eighth non-consecutive week at Number 1 in the Official Film Chart, which measures physical and digital sales across UK retailers.
The sci-fi sequel secured its latest week at the top of the charts after outselling Wicked Little Letters by 2,400 units and is now the second-longest reigning Number 1 ever, beaten only by Top Gun: Maverick’s 11 week run.
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire finishes at Number 3 this week, while Jack Black’s Kung Fu Panda 4 bounces back up 26 places to Number 4.
The Fall Guy (5) and Madame Web (6) hang on tight to a place in the chart, while Barbie (7) flies back up 15 places. Rounding out the Top 10 this week is chart mainstay The Equalizer 3 (8), Oppenheimer (9) and Meg 2: The Trench (10).
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 26th June 2024
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|1
|1
|DUNE – PT 2
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|25
|2
|WICKED LITTLE LETTERS
|STUDIOCANAL
|2
|3
|GHOSTBUSTERS – FROZEN EMPIRE
|SONY PICTURES HE
|30
|4
|KUNG FU PANDA 4
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|3
|5
|THE FALL GUY
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|5
|6
|MADAME WEB
|SONY PICTURES HE
|22
|7
|BARBIE
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|6
|8
|THE EQUALIZER 3
|SONY PICTURES HE
|7
|9
|OPPENHEIMER
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|8
|10
|MEG 2 – THE TRENCH
|WARNER HOME VIDEO