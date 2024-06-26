Dune: Part Two leads UK’s bestselling film chart for eighth week 

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure Dune: Part Two, a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Photo Credit: Niko Tavernise. Copyright: © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Dune: Part Two is now enjoying its eighth non-consecutive week at Number 1 in the Official Film Chart, which measures physical and digital sales across UK retailers.

The sci-fi sequel secured its latest week at the top of the charts after outselling Wicked Little Letters by 2,400 units and is now the second-longest reigning Number 1 ever, beaten only by Top Gun: Maverick’s 11 week run.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire finishes at Number 3 this week, while Jack Black’s Kung Fu Panda 4 bounces back up 26 places to Number 4.

The Fall Guy (5) and Madame Web (6) hang on tight to a place in the chart, while Barbie (7) flies back up 15 places. Rounding out the Top 10 this week is chart mainstay The Equalizer 3 (8), Oppenheimer (9) and Meg 2: The Trench (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 26th June 2024