Rivals – David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Danny Dyer and Alex Hassell join Disney+ adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s novel

Disney+ has revealed the key cast members for Rivals, its previously announced series based on the novel by Jilly Cooper which forms part of her bestselling Rutshire Chronicles.

Produced by Happy Prince, part of ITV Studios, the series is set in the ruthless world of independent television in 1986 where, in the fictional county of Rutshire, a long-standing rivalry between two powerful men is about to boil over.

Alex Hassell plays ex-Olympian and Tory MP Rupert Campbell-Black opposite David Tennant’s Lord Tony Baddingham, Campbell-Black’s single-mindedly ambitious and egotistical Rutshire neighbour and controller of Corinium Television.

A long-simmering power struggle between them threatens to boil over when the two men lock horns over the future of Corinium.

The cast also includes Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, Bella Maclean, Katherine Parkinson, Danny Dyer, Victoria Smurfit, Claire Rushbrook, Oliver Chris, Lisa McGrillis, Emily Atack, Rufus Jones,Luke Pasqualino and Catriona Chandler.

Executive Producer and Rivals author, Jilly Cooper commented: “I’m utterly enchanted to be able to announce our all-star line-up for Rivals.

“Featuring some of the best acting talent that the British Isles has to offer, I couldn’t have dreamed of a better ensemble cast. I cannot wait to be on set and see them bring the characters I love so much to life.

“The minute we met with Alex we knew he’d perfectly embody my all-time hero, the iconic, racy, ruthless, and devastatingly handsome, Rupert Campbell-Black. Viewers are in for a treat!”

The series is executive produced by Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Alexander Lamb, Felicity Blunt, Laura Wade, Jilly Cooper, and Director of Scripted Content for Disney+ EMEA Lee Mason, and has been written by Treadwell-Collins and Laura Wade.