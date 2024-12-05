Dame Jilly Cooper’s Rivals to return to Disney+ with second season

Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black in Jilly Cooper’s Rivals. Image © 2023 Disney. All Rights Reserved.

Disney+ has announced the recommissioning of Rivals, its hit British comedy drama based on the novel by Dame Jilly Cooper, will return for a second season.

Set in the ruthless world of 1980s independent television, the show’s first season received widespread critical acclaim and left viewers with a dramatic, cliff-hanger ending.

The season one cast includes David Tennant, Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, Bella Maclean, Katherine Parkinson, Danny Dyer, Victoria Smurfit, Claire Rushbrook, Oliver Chris, Lisa McGrillis, Emily Atack, Rufus Jones, Luke Pasqualino and Catriona Chandler.

Dame Jilly Cooper, Executive Producer and Rivals author, commented: “Nearly 40 years after my novel Rivals was published, I’ve adored seeing the world fall in love with my beloved characters – Rutshire’s Finest.

“And it has been a fairytale come true working with Happy Prince and Disney+ on the first season. I’m orgasmic with excitement and cannot wait for the return of my superhero Rupert Campbell-Black and the rest of the characters in season two!”

Lee Mason, Executive Director of Scripted Originals, EMEA Disney+, added: “It’s been phenomenal seeing the reaction to Dame Jilly Cooper’s Rivals – this autumn’s most talked about series.

“We’re thrilled that existing fans of the novels, alongside those new to the Cooperverse, have taken the series to their hearts.

“I can’t wait to get back to Rutshire and see what exciting drama the Happy Prince team have in store for season two – bring on more romance, betrayal, and shoulder pads!’”

Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Chief Creative Officer of Happy Prince and Alexander Lamb, Creative Director of Happy Prince said: “It’s been magical to receive the love back from viewers that we put into Rivals.

“The Rivals team set out to create people’s favourite television show, something enduring that our audience would take to their hearts and watch and rewatch.

“We’re delighted that we’re returning to Rutshire with Jilly and Disney+. It’s a special place to be.”