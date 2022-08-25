Disney+ releases new Pinocchio trailer ahead of September 8th debut

Disney has released a new trailer for its live-action version of Pinocchio which debuts on September 8th on Disney+.

Starring Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans, the film is directed by Robert Zemeckis.

Audiences can look forward to songs from the original animated classic, including ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’ performed by Cynthia Erivo, plus new songs composed by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard.

The film is debuting as part of the Disney+ Day celebrations which will also see Thor: Love and Thunder available to stream as well as a new behind the scenes look at the recent Obi-Wan Kenobi series.