Thor and Obi-Wan Kenobi join Disney+ Day 2022 celebrations

Disney+ has confirmed that Thor: Love and Thunder, the latest entry in the Marvel film saga, and an all-new behind the scenes look at its hit Obi-Wan Kenobi series will be available to stream from September 8th as part of its Disney+ Day celebrations.

Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Also available will be Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder in which the cast and crew pulls back the curtain on the God of Thunder’s fourth feature film.

And there’s more behind the scenes action in the shape of Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return – a look at the Lucasfilm series which saw Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen return as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader in a story set 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Both leads join Director Deborah Chow and other cast and crew in reflecting on the journey to tell a new story the iconic characters. The show includes visits to the creature shop, props department and more.