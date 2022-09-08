Disney+ reveals sneak peek at Star Wars series Andor

Disney+ has revealed a three minute preview of its forthcoming Star Wars series, Andor.

A prequel to Rogue One, the series sees Diego Luna return as Cassian Andor and tells the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved.

The show debuts on September 21st when fans will be able to enjoy the show’s first three episodes. Today’s preview is part of the streaming service’s Disney+ Day celebrations which also sees Thor: Love and Thunder, the latest entry in the Marvel film saga, available to stream.

Other highlights include Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, and Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return– a look at the recent Lucasfilm series which saw Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen return as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader.

As part of Disney+ Day, new and eligible returning subscribers can get one month’s access to the service for £1.99 – a £6 saving on the standard price. The offer runs until Tuesday, September 20 at 07:59am BST.