Disney+ reveals trailer for Love, Victor

Love, Victor — “Welcome to Creekwood” – Episode 101 — Victor arrives at Creekwood a year after the events of LOVE, SIMON excited to start his new life. Victor (Michael Cimino) and Felix (Anthony Turpel), shown. (Photo by: Mitchell Haaseth/Hulu)

Disney+ has revealed a new trailer for its upcoming series Love, Victor which debuts on the service this month as part of its new Star catalogue.

From the creators of “Love, Simon” and inspired by the hit film, the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home in a traditional Latinx family environment, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation.

When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

The new Star catalogue arrives February 23rd.