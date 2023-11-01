Disney+ UK price hike comes into effect 

The cost of watching Disney+ in 4K Ultra High Definition rises to £10.99 per month from today.

At launch the service offered a single tier which included 4K content as standard. However in August it announced an overhaul of its pricing in several European markets, including the UK, which sees the introduction of three different subscription tiers.

A new ad-supported plan costing £4.99 per month allows viewers to watch in High Definition with adverts shown within content, there’s also a new High Definition no-ads plan costing £7.99 per month, the same price as the previous single tier price, and a new ‘Premium’ 4K tier costing £10.99 per month.

All existing customers will be automatically moved to the ‘Premium’ tier and will see a price rise applied to their account from December 6th unless they downgrade to the HD plan.

Despite the two more expensive plans being billed as offering “ad-free streaming”, the service’s help pages advise that they “may include limited promotional content including clips and trailers that highlight content available on Disney+ or other Disney products and services, as well as branded content or programme sponsor messaging”.

The new prices mean the cost of watching in 4K has almost doubled in three years – when the service launched in 2020 its regular price was just £5.99 per month.