DLC brings new Conquest Mode to Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance

The new ‘Uprising’ DLC for Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance is now available, bringing an all-new Conquest Mode to the PC title which is set in the Terminator: Dark Fate universe, following the war between humanity and Legion’s synthetic intelligent machine network.
Gamers who buy the DLC can now play a freeform sandbox campaign in which they must build the Resistance while battling across 22-sectors – each of which comes with its own unique strategic rewards.
Their decisions and the actions of competing factions – Legion, Cartel, Integrators, Movement and Marauders – shape the world around them in real time.
Each faction has its own unique characteristics that bring distinct strengths and challenges to the game:
- Legion: Aggressive and capable of long-range raids into distant sectors.
- Cartel: Cunning allies of the Legion; dangerous but vulnerable if isolated from key sectors.
- Movement: Your allies. Protect their key sectors to fully integrate them into the Resistance.
- Integrators: Neutral. They can trade technology, offer safe passage, and expand your global store if allied.
- Marauders: Opportunistic threats to isolated regions. Initially passive, but their rise into the united Marauder gang, The One Sun, marks a critical turning point.
These characteristics will assist players throughout the game’s Planning and Action phases, as well as across different mission types: Assault, Domination, Total Elimination, Convoy Attack, and Capture and Hold.
The new mode also introduces resource management – sectors provide daily income and increase storage limits and even with low resources, the army stays operational, but will require planning and rearming.
Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance is published by leading strategy and wargames label Slitherine in collaboration with Skydance Productions and is available via Steam.