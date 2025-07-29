DLC brings new Conquest Mode to Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance

The new ‘Uprising’ DLC for Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance is now available, bringing an all-new Conquest Mode to the PC title which is set in the Terminator: Dark Fate universe, following the war between humanity and Legion’s synthetic intelligent machine network.

Gamers who buy the DLC can now play a freeform sandbox campaign in which they must build the Resistance while battling across 22-sectors – each of which comes with its own unique strategic rewards.

Their decisions and the actions of competing factions – Legion, Cartel, Integrators, Movement and Marauders – shape the world around them in real time.

Each faction has its own unique characteristics that bring distinct strengths and challenges to the game:

Legion : Aggressive and capable of long-range raids into distant sectors.

: Aggressive and capable of long-range raids into distant sectors. Cartel : Cunning allies of the Legion; dangerous but vulnerable if isolated from key sectors.

: Cunning allies of the Legion; dangerous but vulnerable if isolated from key sectors. Movement : Your allies. Protect their key sectors to fully integrate them into the Resistance.

: Your allies. Protect their key sectors to fully integrate them into the Resistance. Integrators : Neutral. They can trade technology, offer safe passage, and expand your global store if allied.

: Neutral. They can trade technology, offer safe passage, and expand your global store if allied. Marauders: Opportunistic threats to isolated regions. Initially passive, but their rise into the united Marauder gang, The One Sun, marks a critical turning point.

These characteristics will assist players throughout the game’s Planning and Action phases, as well as across different mission types: Assault, Domination, Total Elimination, Convoy Attack, and Capture and Hold.

The new mode also introduces resource management – sectors provide daily income and increase storage limits and even with low resources, the army stays operational, but will require planning and rearming.

Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance is published by leading strategy and wargames label Slitherine in collaboration with Skydance Productions and is available via Steam.