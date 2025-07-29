Prehistoric Planet returns to Apple TV+ for third season

Image: Courtesy of Apple

A new instalment in the Prehistoric Planet natural history series will take viewers into the frozen landscapes of the Ice Age.

Streaming on Apple TV+ from November 26th, the five-part Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age uses the latest scientific research and cutting-edge visual effects to explore the epic struggles and unexpected stories of animals that once ruled the Ice Age.

Audiences will visit vast tundras, barren deserts, expanding grasslands and melting permafrost as woolly mammoths, snow sloths, and terrifying saber-toothed tigers battle for survival in the face of extreme climates, shifting landscapes and the onset of The Big Freeze, and ultimately, The Big Melt.

Tom Hiddleston, who previously voiced the streamer’s Earthsounds series, takes over the narration duties from Sir David Attenborough for this latest chapter in the Prehistoric Planet saga.

The series is produced by BBC Studios Natural History Unit and executive produced by Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton and features music by Hans Zimmer, Anže Rozman and Kara Talve from Bleeding Fingers Music.