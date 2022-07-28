Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness tops this week’s best selling films list

Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness rises three places to Number 1 on the Official Film Chart, following its release on disc.
Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, the film’s strong sales are especially impressive given it’s been streaming on Disney+ for almost a month before its physical release.
When the Multiverse is unlocked, Doctor Strange (Bnedict Cumberbatch) must enlist help from old and new allies as he traverses mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities to confront a surprising adversary.
At Number 2, Viking adventure The Northman, starring Alexander Skarsgård, reaches a brand new peak following its own release on disc, while last week’s Number 1 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore drops to Number 3.
The Batman takes another week in the Top 5 at Number 4, while Spider-Man: No Way Home rebounds four places to Number 5.
Also flying back up the chart is Sing 2 (6), Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (7) and The Bad Guys (8). War drama Operation Mincemeat lands at Number 9 this week, ahead of Top Gun which lifts three to Number 10.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 27th July 2022
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|4
|1
|DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS
|MARVEL FILMS
|5
|2
|THE NORTHMAN
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|1
|3
|FANTASTIC BEASTS – THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|3
|4
|THE BATMAN
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|9
|5
|SPIDER-MAN – NO WAY HOME
|SONY PICTURES HE
|10
|6
|SING 2
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|12
|7
|SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2
|PARAMOUNT
|11
|8
|THE BAD GUYS
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|7
|9
|OPERATION MINCEMEAT
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|13
|10
|TOP GUN
|PARAMOUNT