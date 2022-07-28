Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness tops this week’s best selling films list

Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange in Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness rises three places to Number 1 on the Official Film Chart, following its release on disc.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, the film’s strong sales are especially impressive given it’s been streaming on Disney+ for almost a month before its physical release.

When the Multiverse is unlocked, Doctor Strange (Bnedict Cumberbatch) must enlist help from old and new allies as he traverses mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities to confront a surprising adversary.

At Number 2, Viking adventure The Northman, starring Alexander Skarsgård, reaches a brand new peak following its own release on disc, while last week’s Number 1 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore drops to Number 3.

The Batman takes another week in the Top 5 at Number 4, while Spider-Man: No Way Home rebounds four places to Number 5.

Also flying back up the chart is Sing 2 (6), Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (7) and The Bad Guys (8). War drama Operation Mincemeat lands at Number 9 this week, ahead of Top Gun which lifts three to Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 27th July 2022