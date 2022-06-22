Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now on Disney+

Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange in Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+ allowing subscribers to watch at home almost a full month before the film will be available to buy on Blu-ray.

Synopsis:

When the Multiverse is unlocked, Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch) must enlist help from old and new allies as he traverses mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities in order to confront a surprising adversary.

Joining Cumberbatch are Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / The Scarlet Witch, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo, Benedict Wong as Wong, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer.

The Multiverse of Madness is the latest Marvel title which Disney is offering in both the original cinema widescreen format and an IMAX Enhanced version which featured IMAX’s 1:90:1 ratio.

Other titles include Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow.