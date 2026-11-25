Many in-concert screenings took place in recent times, including The Godfather, Brassed Off Live and Casino Royale in Concert. Why do they have such a broad appeal?

Top In-Concert Screenings in 2026

Some of the top screenings from 2026 include Interstellar Live. Organised by Roger Sayer, Hans Zimmer’s score was performed live with impressive ticket sales.

In October, Brassed Off Live celebrated its 30th anniversary with the Grimethorpe Colliery Band, the ones who inspired the story. Upcoming events include Casino Royale in Concert, which will be screened at the end of December at Royal Albert Hall.

The upcoming 20th-anniversary screening will be accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra. Also upcoming is the La La Land concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Set for the 31st of December, two performances are being held to draw a wider audience, at 1 pm and 6 pm.

Love Actually in Concert is being held on Saturday 12th of December at the York Barbican, and The Holiday in Concert has also been announced. It is coming to Manchester on the 11th of December, and then York on the 15th of December.

As in-concert film screenings are becoming so successful, and are a great way to support the local entertainment economy, it wouldn’t be surprising to see even more organised in 2027. Some that have been announced already include The Titanic in Concert and The Shawshank Redemption in Concert, which are set to be sell-outs.

The Appeal of Concert Stages

Large concert stages are not just limited to music and movies. Hit podcasts like No Such Thing As A Fish routinely sell out theatres and venues. Astronauts like Tim Peake use large theatre stages for multimedia lectures, and some venues host poetry competitions on stages traditionally reserved for music acts.

In bingo, some games are also themed around the idea of a big stage. Main Stage bingo rooms feature a podium along with dazzling lights, reflecting the appeal of attending a live event. As bingo is often played in venues that host music acts, the theme makes perfect sense.

Venues diversifying to accommodate different types of production helps to support financial stability. If a venue can be used during the day, rather than just at night for big productions, everyone stands to benefit.

It’s not just venues that are benefiting from this trend. Traditional classical orchestras have been dealing with ageing demographics and declining attendance. In-concert film screenings, however, make it possible to routinely sell out arenas and concert halls, which would not have been possible with a standard orchestral show alone.

According to research, blockbuster film soundtracks generate the most attendance amongst younger audiences and first-time attendees. Adding a live element helps orchestras and cinemas to compete with streaming, providing an elevated experience that encourages people to leave the house and pay more for the opportunity of seeing something different.

As film-in-a-box packages are becoming more common and include dialogue and sound effects only, it’s now easier for even local orchestras to stage a show without needing to dedicate months to rehearsals or heavy film editing.