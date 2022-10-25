Doctor Who moves exclusively to Disney+ outside the UK and Ireland in major new deal

A logo for the show has been revealed. Image: BBC

The BBC is joining forces with Disney to “transform Doctor Who into a global franchise,” with all new episodes streaming exclusively on Disney+ outside the UK and Ireland.

News of the partnership was revealed by Ncuti Gatwa, the next full-time Doctor, during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. Gatwa takes over the Tardis next year following three episodes starring former Doctor David Tennant.

In a statement the BBC said the sci-fi show will be delivered “under a shared creative vision” and on “an unprecedented scale.” Despite the tie-up, the BBC has stressed that it “retains full ownership” of the show’s intellectual property “in perpetuity”.

As previously announced, the upcoming new episodes will be produced in Wales by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios Production and helmed by Russell T Davies who was responsible for its revival in 2005.

Davies is credited with propelling the series into one of TV’s biggest hits and created two spin-off shows, although ratings have fallen in the years since he left.

Speaking about the new deal, Davies said: “I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds – with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the Tardis all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK.”

Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer commented: “We are thrilled to announce this exciting global partnership with Disney who are the perfect partners to bring this very British show to the rest of the world.

“Russell T Davies’ vision for Doctor Who has always been out of this world and we are committed to ensuring that audiences across the globe get the opportunity to enjoy the Doctor’s epic adventures with the scale and ambition that they deserve.

“Joining forces with Disney will elevate the show to even greater heights and reach new audiences so it’s an extremely exciting time for fans in the UK and across the world.”

Disney+ President, Alisa Bowen, said: “We’re excited by the opportunity to bring new seasons of this beloved franchise exclusively to Disney+ and introduce the show to the next generation of audiences in more than 150 markets around the world.

“The series is a perfect addition to our ever-growing catalog of global content that continues to make Disney+ the home for exceptional storytelling.”

Jane Tranter & Julie Gardner, the co-founders of Bad Wolf who both worked alongside Davies during his first era in charge of the show, said: “For Doctor Who to have the backing of two of the most innovative and respected media organizations in the world is a testament to the unique drive and vision at the heart of this show.

“Bad Wolf are beyond delighted to be once again working with the genius that is Russell T Davies and, with the exciting new partnership between the BBC and Disney, we can together reach to even greater heights, producing from Wolf Studios Wales ambitious stories through time and space for audiences across the globe.”