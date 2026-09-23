Back To The Future, King Kong and Gremlins headline Light & Wonder’s G2E portfolio

iGaming specialists Light & Wonder will be using this year’s Global Gaming Expo to highlight its latest movie tie-in titles, including games based on Back To The Future and Gremlins.

Other new titles to featured are Kong: Skull Island Unchained, a sequel to one of the firm’s most successful licensed games, plus Willy Wonka Wondrous Bonbon Voyage, and new additions to the Wizard Of Oz franchise.

They’ll be joined by new additions to L&W’s portfolio of licensed titles: Creature From The Black Lagoon and The Wolf Man.



“G2E is all about the games, and this year we’re bringing one of our strongest and most diverse lineups yet,” said Matt Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Light & Wonder.

“From iconic brands players immediately recognize, to franchises we’ve built and grown across our business, our portfolio demonstrates the depth of our content pipeline and the power of great games.”