Guy Martin’s Proper Jobs gets third series at BBC’s U

Guy Martin will be returning to U, the BBC’s advert-funded streaming app, in the new year with a third series of Guy Martin’s Proper Jobs.

Produced by North One, the the four part series will see Martin working for the East Anglian Air Ambulance as part of their elite critical care team, on call to respond in minutes to life-threatening incidents.

He’ll also head to Hull to work on a giant vessel in a ship repair yard, become a lumberjack in the remote forests of the Scottish Borders, and train with the armed officers of the specialist Civil Nuclear Constabulary to help protect the nuclear site at Sellafield in Cumbria.

The series will also air on U&Dave which, like U, is part of the BBC’s UKTV portfolio of advert and subscription funded channels.

Guy Martin said: “As far as I’m concerned, if it makes you sweat or it can kill you, then it’s a Proper Job. I love learning about the work, and I love getting to meet the grafters that actually do the work.

“A few folk who watched the last series have got in touch and invited me down to work with them for this one, so yeah, I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Commissioning editor Emile Nawagamuwa said: “With each new series Guy attempts more iconic and challenging Proper Jobs. This series is grander in scale and really tests Guy is as he steps into the workboots of Britains everyday heroes.

“Proper Jobs explores the work we grew up with, the work in our towns and the work that Guy and the North One team feel compelled to celebrate.”