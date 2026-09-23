Two Tolkien games are heading to Nintendo Switch 2

Aspyr has confirmed that Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition and Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 next week.

Originally developed by Monolith Productions and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, this award-winning Middle-earth saga is set between the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

Players will be able to experience these games, including all previously released DLC and bonus content, at home or on-the-go, available individually or together as part of the Middle-earth.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition begins on the night of Sauron’s return to Mordor, as his Black Captains brutally execute the Rangers of the Black Gate.

Players become Talion, a ranger who loses his family and everything he holds dear, only to be returned from death by a mysterious Spirit of vengeance.

As Talion’s personal vendetta unfolds, players uncover the mystery of the Spirit that compels him, discover the origin of the Rings of Power and confront the ultimate nemesis.

In addition to the base game, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor™ Game of the Year Edition features all previously released content, including:

“Lord of the Hunt” Campaign Expansion: Dive deeper into Mordor’s living world and hunt its wildest beasts to turn them against Sauron’s forces.

“The Bright Lord” Campaign Expansion: Battle against Sauron as Celebrimbor, the great Elven Lord of the Second Age, to unlock powerful runes and the ability to wield the One Ring.

Guardians of the Flaming Eye Exclusive Warband Mission: Face Sauron’s elite Defenders before the Black Gate and earn the Wolf’s Head rune.

Bonus Warband Missions, Runes & Skins: Take on even more of Sauron’s minions, enhance your weapons with powerful runes and customize Talion’s appearance with unique skins.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition sees players engrossed in a richer, more personal and expansive world full of epic heroes and villains, as they forge a new Ring of Power, conquer fortresses in massive battles, dominate Mordor from within and confront the full power of the Dark Lord Sauron and his Ringwraiths.

The release includes the Sword of Dominion bonus weapon and all downloadable content and expansions: