Downton Abbey: A New Era now available to pre-order on Blu-ray and DVD

Hugh Bonneville stars as Robert Grantham and Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary in DOWNTON ABBEY: A New Era, a Focus Features release. Credit: Ben Blackall / © 2021 Focus Features, LLC

Downton Abbey: A New Era is now available to pre-order on Blu-ray and DVD and is listed as having a December 2022 release date.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Currently playing in cinemas, the film sees the original cast of characters go on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa. Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West join regular cast members including Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Dame Maggie Smith and Penelope Wilton on the adventure.

The film’s screenplay is written by Downton creator and Oscar winner Julian Fellowes, with Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning Gareth Neame and Emmy Award-winning Liz Trubridge producing with Fellowes.