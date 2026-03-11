Classic Car Kings gets two more series from BBC’s U&Yesterday

Two further series of Classic Car Kings have been ordered for the BBC’s advert-funded streaming service U and its U&Yesterday factual channel.

Produced by Chatterbox Media, the series follows the team at Irv’s Resto Shop in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria as they work to bring cars back from the brink.

The show’s first series, which featured the team working on Type 1 VW Beetle, a Porsche 911, a Lamborghini Espada, a VW Barndoor Samba, a Ford Escort RS1600i, and a Daimler Sovereign Coupe, averaged total audiences of 470,000.

Series two is currently in production and details of the restorations to be featured and the broadcast date will be announced “in due course”.

Both U and U&Yesterday are part of by UKTV, the BBC’s wholly owned commercial broadcaster which operates a portfolio of advert and subscription funded channels here in the UK.

Emile Nawagamuwa, Commissioning Editor at UKTV, said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled that Classic Car Kings is getting a well-deserved double season order.

“From the moment Chatterbox introduced me to Irv and his gang and I saw the ambition and expertise behind their work, I knew this would be a perfect fit for our audience.

“There’s an authenticity to the people of Cumbria that you simply can’t manufacture, and it has always been a place close to my heart. We’re excited to get back to the workshop and raise the bar even higher for the next two series.”

Chatterbox CEO Ali Quirk said, “From the outset, we knew Irv and his team had something special – not just extraordinary restoration skills, but real personality and warmth.

“It’s been fantastic to see the series connect so strongly with viewers, and we’re thrilled to be working with UKTV again to bring not one, but two more series to screen. The trust UKTV has in us to deliver really means a lot.”