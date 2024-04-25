Dune: Part Two clocks up 90,000 sales in first week of release 

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure Dune: Part Two, a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Photo Credit: Niko Tavernise. Copyright: © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Dune: Part Two takes the top spot in this week’s Official Film Chart after clocking up 89,600 sales through digital retailers in its first week of release.

Denis Villeneuve’s latest instalment in his adaptation of Frank Herbert’s epic novel explores the journey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

Currently available exclusively through digital retailers, the sci-fi sequel will be released on 4K Ultra High Definition Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on May 27th.

The film’s release has also sparked renewed interest in its predecessor which rises 26 places to take the Number 2 slot, while a digital boxset of Dune and Dune: Part Two debuts at Number 8.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer lifts one to Number 3, switching places with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, while action-comedy Argylle is up eight places to Number 5 – a new peak for the film.

Chalamet makes another appearance in this week’s Top 10 next, as Wonka finishes at Number 6, while The Holdovers enjoys a second week in the Top 10 at Number 7.

Finally, Barbie sits at Number 9, while last week’s chart-topper, One Life, rounds out this week’s Top 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 25th April 2024