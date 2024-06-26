New Paramount+ UK deal offers three months for the price of one

Paramount+ is running a time limited offer giving three months access to the service for the cost of just one month (£6.99). The offer is available via paramountplus.com and ends July 9th.

The streaming service’s line-up of original shows includes Star Trek series Strange New Worlds and Discovery, Kiefer Sutherland’s conspiracy thriller Rabbit Hole, the Yellowstone franchise, Halo, plus Taylor Sheridan’s spy thriller Lioness which stars Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, and Morgan Freeman.

Movie fans can enjoy a wealth of titles from Paramount’s archives plus newer releases such as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Scream 6 and Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.

Apps for the service are available on major smart TVs including models from LG, Samsung and Hisense, plus Xbox and streaming devices from Amazon, Roku and Apple.

Later this year Paramount+ is set to bring a new 4K Premium plan offering 4K versions of selected shows plus support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision to the UK.