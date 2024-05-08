Dune: Part Two tops UK film chart for third week 

Caption: (L-r) Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “Dune: Part Two,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Copyright: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Niko Tavernise

Dune: Part Two is enjoying a third week at Number 1 in the Official Film Chart, which this week contains 7 Top 10 titles which are currently available only through digital retailers.

Denis Villeneuve’s latest instalment in his adaptation of Frank Herbert’s epic novel explores Paul Atreides’ (Timothée Chalamet) journey as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

Currently available exclusively through digital retailers, the sci-fi sequel will be released on 4K Ultra High Definition Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on May 27th.

Kung Fu Panda 4 lands straight in at Number 2, also purely on digital sales, while Migration rises one place to Number 3, closely followed by biographical drama Bob Marley: One Love at Number 4.

The Equalizer 3 lifts four places week-on-week to Number 5 and Anyone But You (6) returns to the Top 10 this week, lifting 5, while Wonka also bounces back closer to its chart-topping peak (7), up three.

The Iron Claw debuts at Number 8 and rounding out this week’s Top 10 are Oppenheimer (9) and horror film Late Night with the Devil (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 8th May 2024