Dune: Part Two celebrates a month at Number 1 on the official film chart

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two is celebrating a full month as the UK’s best-selling movie after topping the Official Film Chart for a further week.

Showing no signs of slowing down, the sci-fi sequel holds off competition from two brand-new entries this week and still manages the feat on digital sales only. It’ll be released on 4K Ultra High Definition Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on May 27th.

Second place this week goes to Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire which is also currently only available via digital retailers, with a physical release scheduled for June.

Kung Fu Panda 4 (3) and Migration (4), finishing just ahead of this week’s second new, The Crow (5) which enters the Official Film Chart for the first time, following a new reissue marking the 30th anniversary of the film’s release.

The Iron Claw lifts two places week-on-week to Number 6, while chart regular The Equalizer 3 drops two to 7.

Rounding out the Top 10 is musical biopic Bob Marley: One Love (8), Timothee Chalamet’s turn as the titular character of Wonka (9), and finally, Oppenheimer earns a landmark 25th consecutive week in the Top 10 (10).

