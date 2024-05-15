Dune: Part Two celebrates a month at Number 1 on the official film chart

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two is celebrating a full month as the UK’s best-selling movie after topping the Official Film Chart for a further week.
Showing no signs of slowing down, the sci-fi sequel holds off competition from two brand-new entries this week and still manages the feat on digital sales only. It’ll be released on 4K Ultra High Definition Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on May 27th.
Second place this week goes to Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire which is also currently only available via digital retailers, with a physical release scheduled for June.
Kung Fu Panda 4 (3) and Migration (4), finishing just ahead of this week’s second new, The Crow (5) which enters the Official Film Chart for the first time, following a new reissue marking the 30th anniversary of the film’s release.
The Iron Claw lifts two places week-on-week to Number 6, while chart regular The Equalizer 3 drops two to 7.
Rounding out the Top 10 is musical biopic Bob Marley: One Love (8), Timothee Chalamet’s turn as the titular character of Wonka (9), and finally, Oppenheimer earns a landmark 25th consecutive week in the Top 10 (10).
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 15th May 2024
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|1
|1
|DUNE – PT 2
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|NEW
|2
|GHOSTBUSTERS – FROZEN EMPIRE
|SONY PICTURES HE
|2
|3
|KUNG FU PANDA 4
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|3
|4
|MIGRATION
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|NEW
|5
|THE CROW
|MIRAMAX/PARAMOUNT
|8
|6
|THE IRON CLAW
|LIONSGATE
|5
|7
|THE EQUALIZER 3
|SONY PICTURES HE
|4
|8
|BOB MARLEY – ONE LOVE
|PARAMOUNT
|7
|9
|WONKA
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|9
|10
|OPPENHEIMER
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES