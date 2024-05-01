Dune: Part Two tops UK’s film chart for a second week

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure Dune: Part Two, a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Photo Credit: Niko Tavernise. Copyright: © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Dune: Part Two dominates the Official Film Chart – which measures disc and digital sales – for a second consecutive week, mirroring the sci-fi blockbuster’s success at the box office.

Sitting in second place is biopic Bob Marley: One Love which is also the week’s highest new entry. Third place also goes to another new entry, in this case James Cameron’s Aliens which was recently re-released on special edition DVD and 4K Blu-ray formats.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 3rd April 2024