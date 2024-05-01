Dune: Part Two tops UK’s film chart for a second week

Dune: Part Two dominates the Official Film Chart – which measures disc and digital sales – for a second consecutive week, mirroring the sci-fi blockbuster’s success at the box office.
Sitting in second place is biopic Bob Marley: One Love which is also the week’s highest new entry. Third place also goes to another new entry, in this case James Cameron’s Aliens which was recently re-released on special edition DVD and 4K Blu-ray formats.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 3rd April 2024
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|1
|1
|DUNE – PT 2
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|NE
|2
|BOB MARLEY – ONE LOVE
|PARAMOUNT
|NE
|3
|ALIENS
|20TH CENTURY HE
|18
|4
|MIGRATION
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|7
|5
|THE HOLDOVERS
|SPIRIT ENTERTAINMENT
|2
|6
|DUNE (2021)
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|3
|7
|OPPENHEIMER
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|NE
|8
|LATE NIGHT WITH THE DEVIL
|VERTIGO RELEASING
|14
|9
|THE EQUALIZER 3
|SONY PICTURES HE
|6
|10
|WONKA
|WARNER HOME VIDEO