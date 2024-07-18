Dune: Prophecy – Sky confirmed as prequel series’ UK broadcaster

Sky has confirmed that it will bring Dune: Prophecy, a prequel series set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, to UK audiences later this year.

The series, which is inspired by the Sisterhood of Dune novel written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

Starring Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May and Mark Strong, the series is co-produced by HBO and Legendary Television with Legendary also producing the Dune film franchise.

Dune: Prophecy will debut later this year on Sky and on the Sky-owned streaming service, Now.

Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer. Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series and serves as executive producer. Anna Foerster executive produced and directed multiple episodes including the first.

Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, and Jon Spaihts executive produce with New York Times bestselling author Brian Herbert, along with Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert as executive producers for the Frank Herbert estate. New York Times bestselling author Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer.