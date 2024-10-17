Dune: Prophecy gets new trailer and UK airdate

Sky has confirmed that Dune: Prophecy, the new prequel series set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, will be available to UK audiences from November 18th.

The broadcaster and its Now streaming service were confirmed as the show’s UK home earlier this year.

Inspired by the Sisterhood of Dune novel written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, the series follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

It stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May and Mark Strong and is is co-produced by HBO and Legendary Television, part of the company behind the hit Dune film franchise.

Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer. Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series and serves as executive producer. Anna Foerster executive produced and directed multiple episodes including the first.

Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, and Jon Spaihts executive produce with New York Times bestselling author Brian Herbert, along with Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert as executive producers for the Frank Herbert estate. New York Times bestselling author Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer.